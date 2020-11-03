Agyapa report: Don’t patronize me – Amidu tells Eugene Arhin

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has called on Presidential spokesperson Eugene Arhin to desist from downplaying his analysis on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

According to him, the statement from the presidency following his work on the Agyapa royalties deal appeared to patronise his office and the job they have done.



In a statement Tuesday, Mr. Amidu said he declined an offer by the President to hand him a copy of the Finance Minister’s responses to his analysis on the royalties.



Mahama on Agyapa



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has called on President Akufo-Addo to order the complete withdrawal of the Agyapa Royalties deal and dismiss the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



According to the former President, the damning report by the Special Prosecutor does not bode well for the Finance Minister and dents the reputation of his government if he fails to relieve him of his job.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised issues with the controversial Agyapa Royalties Deal.



In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued among other things that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.



He further disclosed that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency and accountability.”



The Special Prosecutor in his report took a swipe at the various officials who took part in the processes leading to the approval of the agreement.



According to him, the actors flouted several laws with impunity prior to the approval of the agreement.

