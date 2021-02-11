Agyeman-Manu pledges renewed commitment to coronavirus

Minister of Health-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Minister of Health nominee, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu says government has taken steps to deal with the lack of beds and oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

According to him, a new oxygen plant has been installed at the Infectious Disease Center as more Covid patients need oxygen. Mr. Agyeman Manu was answering questions on reports that some Covid-19 patients have been denied beds and oxygen.



On COVID-19 Vaccination he said the Immunization Programme will be adopted to administer the vaccine adding that training has started.



Mr. Agyemang Manu also answered a question on the National Health Insurance Scheme, where he stated emphatically that if the scheme does not increase funding the NHIS cannot be sustained.

Minister of Health Designate, Kwaku Agyeman Manu answering questions during his vetting in parliament.



