Agyeman presents credentials as Ghana's Ambassador, permanent rep to UN

New Permanent Representative of Ghana to UN, Harold A. Agyeman

Ambassador Harold A. Agyeman has presented his letter of credence as Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations May 21, 2021.

Prior to his latest appointment, Ambassador Agyeman was the Director of Administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and served between 2019 and 2021.



He previously served as the Director of the African and Regional Integration Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration between 2018 and 2019.



He had also previously served as the Director for Staff Training and Development Unit in the Administration Bureau between 2012 and 2014, in addition to other roles as a Foreign Service Officer at the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the International Organisations and Conferences Bureau, the Policy Planning and Research Bureau and the Finance and Accounts Bureau of the Ministry.



Mr Agyeman’s diplomatic career spans more than two decades and includes missions to (a) the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations in New York, 2000 – 2004; (b) the High Commission of Ghana to India, 2008-2011; and the Embassy of Ghana to Benin, 2014-2018. In both New Delhi and Cotonou, he had extended stays as Acting High Commissioner and Chargé d’Affaires, respectively.

Ambassador Agyeman holds an advanced degree in international affairs, obtained from the Legon Centre for International Affairs, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with Philosophy from the University of Ghana.



He has also participated in several short-term training courses in areas such as diplomacy, peace and security, arbitration, regional trade facilitation, negotiation of financial transactions, and capital market development and regulation.



Ambassador Agyeman is the author of “Diplomatic Protocol: A Guide for Ghana Diplomats and Senior Government Officials”.