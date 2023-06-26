Agyinasare-Nogokpo 'clash' needless and dangerous for our National Security - NPP MP

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku, has warned of dire implications in a standoff bewteen Perez Chapel founder, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the Nogokpo Community in the Volta Region.

The man of God referred to Nogokpo in terms the leaders of the community said were derogatory hence summoning him to appear before them or face unannounced consequences.



But the MP holds that the issue could have national security implications hence his call for the government through National Security and the Ministry of Religious Affairs as well as the Peace Council to move in to deescalate tensions.



His views were contained in a Facebook post of June 23, which read: "What are the National Security, Peace Council and the Ministry of Religious Affairs doing over this Bishop Agyin Asare vs Nogokpo clash?



"It's needless and dangerous for our National Security."



The most recent development in that episode is of Agyinasare, last week, calling the bluff of the community.

Speaking during a sermon, Archbishop Agyinasare said he was surprised that he was the focus of the nation for weeks in spite of all the challenges in Ghana.



He warned that anybody who chooses to curse a child of God does so at his own peril.



“The blessing of Abraham, ‘I will make your name great so that you can be a blessing’. And take the verse three, it says, ‘and I will bless anybody who blesses you and curse anyone that curses you’.



“Once I become a Christian, you make a mistake if you curse me. What is a curse? A curse is an invocation of spiritual forces to do you harm. So, if God says anybody who curses you, he will curse. Then anybody who pours libations and mentions your name, invoking spiritual forces against you.”



He further stated that any person who pours a libation against a Christian sets him/herself up for a battle with the forces of God.

“What that person is doing is that they are activating a spiritual law, against themselves and their families… if they take a calabash filled with palm wine or a glass filled with schnapps or ‘akpeteshi’, once they pour it and call your name, they have open a spiritual portal to fight them.



“If the world knew who we are and what we have once we become Christians... you don’t joke with a child of God,” he added.







Background :



The 14 days ultimatum the chiefs of Nogokpo gave for Agyinasare to appear before them over his “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” statement, expired on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The spokesperson of Nogopko, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, said that the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo would be meeting to determine the next set of actions to take against the archbishop.



“All the options are on the table for us. I mean all the options,” Nornyigbey said when asked whether the chiefs of Nogokpo are going to invoke their deity.



During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces. In his sermon, he cited several examples to support his teachings, including an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.

Agyinasare's statement went viral, leading to criticism from sections of the public.



In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.



The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within the given period, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against them. They said he was to appear before them to explain the comments he made.



