Ahafo Region shall be the 2nd stronghold of NPP - Regional Minister

Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency

The Ahafo Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, Evans Opoku Bobie (MP) made a firm declaration during the Ahafo Regional NPP Campaign Launch, which took place at Goaso, that, with unity, determination, and hard work, the Ahafo Region shall surely become the second stronghold for the New Patriotic Party after 2020 December Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Ghana Electoral results and statistics show clearly that, the Ashanti Region remains the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Bobie outlined numerous soft and hard infrastructure the good people of Ahafo have benefited from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration in just four years.



The NPP government has started the construction of Norbeko-Sankore road in the Asunafo South of which former president Mahama gave a blind eye to it.



The good people of the Area shall surely translate their appreciation into votes. He reminded the people of Ahafo about the lies and illusions peddled by former president Mahama of the Construction of Akrodie-Asumura Road.



Less than four years of NPP administration, President Akufo-Addo has awarded the Construction of Akrodie-Asumura Road in the Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

Even though, the road has not yet been completed but Commuters and traders are very happy for the state of the road as compare to the NDC regime.



The minister reiterated on a holistic pricket that, the people of Asumura shall surely translate their panegyric into votes.



The unprecedented Construction of Ultramodern Science and Technology Senior High School at Akrodie is one of the greatest projects of the NPP Government.



The Construction of Ahafo Regional Education Directorate at Bechem in the Tano North Municipality, Construction of Ahafo Regional Health Directorate at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District, Construction of Ahafo Regional Health Insurance Headquarters at Mim in the Asunafo North, Construction of Ahafo Regional Agricultural office at Goaso, Construction of Ahafo Regional Feeder Roads Office at Kukuom in the Asunafo South, Construction of Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council among others.



It is evidently clear that, each and every District in the Region has a lot of projects to boost of, aside the Regional ones.

The projects has created an informal and formal employment for the youth of Ahafo. The people of Techimantia in the Tano South have also eulogised the NPP Government for awarding the Construction of Techimantia Road and commuters of Bediako-kasapin Road in the Asunafo North are highly ecstatic.



Due to the numerous projects, H. E . E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shall win the Ahafo Region with more than 60% and claim all the six Parliamentary seats in the region.



The creation of the Ahafo Region by H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo has given the people of Ahafo an idiosyncratic identity. Ahafo Regional NPP shall never relent in the campaign season but will ensure a landslide victory which will apotheosis the region to become the second stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Contributor

