Ahafo Regional Minister woos Denmark and South Africa investors

Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye in a photograph with South African and Denmark investors

Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr. George Boakye, has appealed to governments in South Africa and Denmark to connect the region to investors that will aid in the development of the area.

He said the region has huge economic potentials which could be tapped and harnessed to the fullest.



Mr. Boayke made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on Mrs. Grace Jeanet Mason, the South African High Commissioner, and Mr. Tom Norring, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana.



According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the meetings were as part of efforts to promote investment opportunities and establish bilateral relations between the Ahafo region and the two international communities.

On her part, Mrs. Mason said South Africa cherishes its longstanding relationship with Ghana and however assured that the High Commission would continue to strengthen its educational partnership for the benefit of the two countries.



“South Africa’s commitment towards the human resource development of Ghana through easy access to the educational institutions in South Africa remains unwavering. “The High Commission would do her best to link the region to the South African Investment Promotion Agencies”.



Mr. Norring who also acknowledged the strong bilateral ties between Ghana and Denmark gave the assurance that the Danish government would continue to work to enhance the existing strong cooperation with Ghana for mutual benefit.