Ahanta chiefs demand prosecution of galamsey kingpin

The suspect has been handed over to the police at Agona Nkwanta

The Upper Dixcove Traditional Council arrested a galamsey kingpin at Ahanta Banso with excavators in the Ahanta West Municipality on January 21, 2023.

Reports say the traditional leaders, led by the Asafo Group, will converge at the police station on January 23, 2023, to register their concerns about the menace.

“We’ll register our displeasure against some high ranking Government appointees and party officials behind the act in front of the Agona Nkwanta Police Station, mainly to address concerns by the traditional council,” the Chiefs told Starr News ahead of a press conference today.



Illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is rife in the Ahanta West enclave, destroying water bodies, forests, and rubber plantations.