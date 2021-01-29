Ahiresu community gets a mechanised borehole water facility

A file photo of drilled borehole water

Source: Robert Tachie, Contributor

Ahiresu, a rural farming community lying at the outskirts of Aboabo Number Four in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has benefited from a mechanised borehole water facility to supply portable water to its inhabitants.

The community lacks a mechanised borehole, a situation which forces the children in that area to walk a distance of about 1.5kilometres to fetch water from the nearest source.



Speaking at a ceremony to officially hand-over the facility to the community, Benson Osei-Savio Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Don Bosco Youth Network, stated that the water facility was realised through the support of Salesian Mission Inc., New Rochelle, United States of America and Don Bosco Youth Network West Africa (DBYN) with BOK Africa Concern as implementing partners.



He added that the facility which cost GH¢26,964.00 consists of the drilled borehole, mechanisation, water tower and construction of fetching points with taps.



The CEO noted that in the past 12 months Salesian Mission and DBYN with partners have intensified portable water support as part of COVID-19 response.



"In the portable water for deprived communities response to COVID-19 intervention, the partners have provided 19 water facilities in the past 12 months in Ghana," he said.

He explained that the community made a request for the facility to the Assembly and BOK was notified, later this was followed up with community assessment by the NGO.



Mr Osei-Savio Boateng stated that the community will maintain the facility through a fee to be charged per quantity of water (bucket or gallon) yet to be determined by it.



Nana Owusu Ansah, the Adontehene of Ahiresu, thanked the NGO and partners for the provision of the facility.



He called for the rehabilitation of the bridge that links the road in the community to other areas.



Phillip Adjei, Communication and Advocacy Manager, BOK Africa Concern, observed that the construction of the facility was timely as it was critical and key in fight against Covid 19.

He said the new facility will serve as a back up to the only water source in the community and would bring a lot of relief to indigenes.



Vivian Bosomaa, an official of BOK Africa Concern, stated that BOK Africa Concern after sensing the desperate need by the people for water, often covering a distance of 1.5kilometres to go to the only water source in that community came in to help address that problem.



Emmanuel Dery, Engineer, BOK Africa Concern, said initial attempt to drill for a similar facility nearby for the locality had failed due to the high depths reached without no water.



He indicated that further works to ensure the installation of a hand pump made the whole idea unimplementable due to the underlining technical challenges, this compelled authorities to site the facility in a different location downstream.



"After seeing the worrying situation that school children have to endure walking about 1.5kilometres, they decided to come into the community and locate a place nearby for the construction of a mechanised borehole after digging some 75 metres deep down the earth," he stated.

Eric Adjei Acheampong, Assembly Member for Aboabo Number Four, thanked the partners for constructing the facility.



He further asked for the building of a gari processing factory and a primary school block or a three classroom block to address the educational needs of the area.



"Most of the children here travel have to endure the agony of covering long distance to school at Aboabo Number Four as a result of lack of a school block in Ahiresu," he said.



The Chief later cut the tape to signify the official handing over of the facility to the community.

