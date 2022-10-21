Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Ghana to launch Global Centenary Celebration

Logo of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana

Source: Shamima Muslim

The Women’s Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana is set to launch a year-long celebration in commemoration of the global Centenary Anniversary of Lajna Ima’illah.

The theme for Ghana’s celebration is: Building Resilience in Self Reformation:



A Path to Peace and Sustainable Development.



The Women's Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was established on 25th December 1922 to foster unity, promote spiritual and moral



education, and advance the welfare issues of women and children within the



community across the world.



Lajna Ima’illah is established in over 200 countries across the world with our

international headquarters in the United Kingdom.



Each country will be executing a series of activities over the year for its celebration.



The National Sadr (President) of Lajna Imaillah Ghana, Hajia Anisa Nasirudeen



Iddrisu, says “under the current trend of events across the world, it is time for women to get involved in the high spiritual development of the society so as to instill the fear of God and the love for the world in the hearts and minds of our people. I call on my members to gear up and actively participate in all the



programs lined up for this soul-lifting period”.



The Ghana chapter celebrations will be launched in Accra as follows:

Date: 13th November



Time: 9:00am



Venue: Ahmadiyya Mission House, Osu Nyaniba Estates.



We Look forward to welcoming your participation and also opportunities to



discuss the works and impact of Lajna Imaillah in Ghana.