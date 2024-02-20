Ahmed Suale: No docket fit for prosecution presented to my office yet - Godfred Dame

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has said that his office has not received any docket fit for prosecution or action on the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

He said that investigations are still ongoing and that four suspects were initially arrested to help with the probe. However, they were later released on police enquiry bail after eyewitnesses could not identify them.



The minister indicated that the murder of Ahmed Suale is among many pending cases, a citinewsroom.com report stated.



He also noted that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is handling the matter.



“A number of cases are pending in court and I will begin with the murder of Ahmed Suale. It is worthy to know that it is a matter being investigated by the criminal investigations department of the Ghana Police Service. No docket or document fit for prosecution has been built and presented to my office since the murder,” he stated.



The Attorney-General also added that after assuming office, he demanded the then IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, to present the findings of the investigation to his office.



“On being appointed Attorney General, the former inspector of police [James] Oppong-Boanuh paid a courtesy call on me on March 29, 2021, for being concerned about the failure to resolve this case and other cases.

“I inquired about the state of investigations into the matter and demanded a report on the case and the director general of CID obliged,” he said.



Ahmed Suale was tragically killed on January 16, 2019, by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike with a covered license plate. The incident occurred in Madina as Suale was returning from a family meeting.



Nobody has been prosecuted in connection with the death of the late Tiger Eye PI investigator yet.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/ ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel