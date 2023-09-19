Ahmed Suale tops Twitter trends four years after his mysterious death

The late Ahmed Suale

The late Ahmed Suale is currently dominating Twitter trends, resurfacing in the digital sphere four years after his tragic death.

Ahmed Suale fell victim to an assassination in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, when two unidentified assailants ambushed him.



In a ruthless attack, the assailants shot him twice in the chest and once in the neck after forcibly entering his vehicle.



The Ghana Police Service has been actively investigating his murder, yet no arrests have been made thus far.



Controversially, Member of Parliament Ken Agyapong was implicated in Suale's murder due to his on-air call for physical violence against the journalist, revealing his identity and location.



However, during an interview with Kessben TV on September 18, 2023, Ken Agyapong, the Assin Central MP and a flagbearer hopeful in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), shifted the spotlight onto Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He suggested that Dr. Bawumia should be aware of the identity of the person responsible for Ahmed Suale's tragic killing since he heads the security council as the Vice President.



In his own words, Ken Agyapong remarked, "Those who wrote the 10 sins (of Ken Agyapong) in support of Bawumia, he (Bawumia) is the vice president, he is the head of the Police Council, they know the killers of Ahmed Suale, why have they not spoken out? And they are coming to blame me for it."



He continued by questioning the government's competence in national security, stating, "If you are a government and your national security (architecture) does not know the person who killed Ahmed Suale, then it means you don't know what you are doing."



In response to these recent developments, Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, strongly criticized the comments linking his principal to the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.





Below are some of the reactions by Ghanaians





Kennedy Agyapong was going about bragging that he stopped Anas, Oh! Because he got Ahmed Suale killed?!?!?! Why are you shifting the narrative now? pic.twitter.com/Dnn9HkDXXq — Sweet Shuga Kakra (@AnasMaHero) September 19, 2023

You have forgotten one. NPP killed Ahmed Suale — Genuine???????????? (@Janicegenuine) September 13, 2023

I feel sad when ppl make such claims, tho Kennedy Agyapong isn't a Saint but my question is why has Anas consistently concealed his identity bt left Ahmed Suale's identity exposed to de public during the expose without even blurring it ? Anas and all their victims aren't innocent — Harry Ferguson???? (@FerGuSoN_712) September 19, 2023

Kennedy Agyapong must carry his own cross! He thinks he has the loudest mouth but when it comes to Ahmed Suale, he shifts blame. Is Ken not the chairman of the interior committee in Parliament???? He has influence on the police too, so no need shifting blames. — Philz (@nakojo_akore) September 19, 2023

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA