General News

Ahwoi's 'Working with Rawlings' book: Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang could've done better - Sam Pyne

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could have saved the party from backlash following the 'outing' of Prof Kwamena Ahwoi's book "Working with Rawlings" had she done a good job, according to Sam Pyne.

Prof Jane Naana is entangled in a web of controversy after forwarding the book which has sparked 'confusion' within the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Being a member of the NDC, Sam Pyne suggested that Prof Opoku-Agyemang could have suggested that some parts be taken off.



"I have done editing before; I know how it is done; you can make recommendations and suggestions . . . you can look at the content and advise that this or that should be taken out," the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP said on Peace FM morning show, 'Kokrokoo'.



Babies with sharp teeth



Part of the book cited some young communicators in the NDC like Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye who were groomed to talk back at the founder of the NDC.

But in a rebuttal, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in a statement: “While acknowledging that the media reports are at best an exaggeration of portions of a book authored by the highly respected Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, I wish to place on record that at no point have I been part of any plot, recruitment exercise or strategy to “talk back” at President Rawlings”.



Sam Pyne, however, does not understand why they are denying the claim in the book.



"Now they are all hiding and saying it’s not true . . . we are all witnesses to what they have been saying to the extent that the former President tagged them as babies with sharp teeth," he added.





