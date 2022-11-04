Ailing nurses get help from mother association

Logo of GRNMA

Eight members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have received cheques totaling GHC 200,000.00 from the association.

The beneficiaries are those in good standing who are suffering from various medical conditions that are not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



The major beneficiary, madam Kafui Yawa Atutornu, was given a cheque for Gh60,000.00 to help her pay for her kidney dialysis treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) established a health fund about three years ago to cater for the health needs of all members in good standing who had health conditions that were beyond the scope of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Presenting the cheques to the health workers, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Prince Opuni Frimpong, on behalf of the National President, said, the kind gesture was to cater for their medical expenses.



He said, the beneficiaries are those in good standing, and are suffering from various medical conditions which is not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Mr. Opuni indicated that “the leadership of the Association is truly concerned about the welfare of members across the country”, and they have the welfare issues at heart.



Mr. Opuni was accompanied by Solomon Ajao (Secretary, GRNMA, Greater Accra),Kofi Adams(Dep. Sec. GRNMA, Greater Accra), madam Veronica(Treasurer, GRNMA, Greater Accra) and other Regional Executives.



Receiving the cheque on behalf of Madam Kafui Yawa Atutornu, Commanding Officer at the 37 Military Hospital, Col. Seth Attoh expressed joy with the Association coming on board to assist their own, adding that it will ease the financial burden on the patient and the family.



The beneficiaries, who expressed appreciation for the gesture, pledged to fully continue their service after their full recovery.



They called on all nurses and midwives to join the association, adding that they would never regret their decision.