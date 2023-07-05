Airbus SE, Sir John's Estate, over 150 other cases under investigation - OSP

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

150 Cases in the Offing; Airbus SE and Sir John's Estate Being Investigated - OSP Releases Report

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in its half-report issued on Friday, June 30, says it has completed investigations into some major corruption and corruption-related cases in the country.



The OSP said it has concluded investigations into an attempt by a "wealthy businessman” to bribe New Patriotic Party’s Members of Parliament during their demand for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked, Charles Adu Boahen, Gaming Commission and Charles Bissue's galamsey case.



Ongoing Investigations



Cases involving the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, Illegal Mining, National Sports Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited, Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, Airbus SE, Bank of Ghana, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Police Service.



The matter involving the estate of former New Patriotic Party scribe Sir John is also still uner investigation.



The Office is also investigating one hundred and fifty (150) other cases at various levels of consideration.

These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.



This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.



According to the OSP, it continues to operate without an establishment budget.



Nonetheless, the Office has proven that with sufficient funding, it is best placed to prevent and reduce the menace of corruption and corruption-related activities.



"We continue to emphasise the need for the State to pay particular attention to the funding needs of the Office. It is in our collective interest to build a resilient, independent, and technologically advanced Office of the Special Prosecutor to stay ahead of and effectively repress corruption and corruption-related actors."



"The office welcomes collaboration and referrals on suspected corruption and corruptionrelated offences from all stakeholders particularly law enforcement agencies," he said in conclusion.