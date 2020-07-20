General News

Airbus Scandal: Mahama himself knows he is corrupt – Majority in Parliament

Majority Chief Whip, Matthew Nyindam

The Majority in Parliament has challenged former president John Mahama to speak and clear the air on the Airbus scandal, saying his silence about the Airbus saga means he is guilty of corruption.

“There have been several questions…he himself knows he is corrupt, he is aware, Majority Chief Whip, Matthew Nyindam told the media.



“The scandal has been out for almost two, three months now. People have been asking, what is your involvement in the Airbus scandal. Just come and tell us I’m not involved, the government official one I’m not the one and is misleading”, he explained.



Mr Nyindam added “for all you know this silent doesn’t means concern. But because he is silent, everyone is assuming he is involved.”

The Interpol on Thursday said to have issued arrest warrant for Samuel Adams Mahama, a cousin of President Mahama who is said to have played a lead role in the Airbus saga.



But the opposition NDC rubbished it as a political motivated move by the sinking Akufo-Addo government.



However, the MP for Kpandai said “as to whether is politically-motivated, I don’t have facts about it. But I think is up to the candidature of John Dramani Mahama to come out and speak about his involvement in this particular scandal, and clear the air and everybody will be fine.”

