Airbus Scandal: Which law says Mahama can’t be invited? – Assibey-Yeboah drags Amidu

Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah

Martin Amidu’s conclusions on his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa Deal has certainly sparked fury in Parliament, earning him vile criticism from the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah.

Mark Assibey-Yeboah is outraged that the Special Prosecutor has made findings that sought to denigrate his committee which debated the deal before it was approved by the august house.



The anger has made him question Martin Amidu’s appreciation of the law after his claim that his outfit has decided to shelve investigations into the Airbus Scandal due to John Mahama’s involvement in the December 7 elections.



Assibey Yeboah implied that the submission by Martin Amidu on the Airbus Scandal is proof of why he should not be taken seriously.



“This is a person who is telling us that Government Official 1 [in the Airbus Scandal] is John Mahama but he cannot invite him or question him because he is running for elections. Is this law?…Which law says that if someone is running for the presidency, he shouldn’t be questioned for wrongdoing?” Dr Assibey-Yeboah quizzed.

On the Agyapa deal, Mark Assibey Yeboah said that the observations of Martin Amidu cannot be trusted because he failed to speak to key members in parliament who played roles in the approval of the deal.



“You are passing judgment on an arm of government and you don’t take the pains to speak to the Majority Leader, the chairman of the Finance Committee, the Speaker of Parliament, all those connected with this approval process and he thinks we should swallow hook-line and sinker what he puts out?”



He described Amidu’s work as sloppy and likened it to the submissions of a social commentator.



“I say Martin Amidu’s work is sloppy. You are criticizing the work of Parliament, you are doing a corruption risk assessment, I am chairman of the Finance Committee, you come for our report, you don’t even know how the meetings went and you sit somewhere and you are saying that you do not think that Parliament or the Finance Committee did a thorough job. He didn’t even consult me; he didn’t call me. He could have easily invited me to speak to me. This is the sloppiest job I’ve ever seen,” Dr Assibey-Yeboah stated