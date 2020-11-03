Airbus Scandal: Your reasons for not interrogating Mahama untenable – Franklin Cudjoe to Amidu

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has described as untenable the Special Prosecutor’s decision to put on ice the probing of former President John Dramani Mahama over his role in the Airbus Scandal.

Martin Amidu decided to shelve interrogation of the NDC Flagbearer due to the upcoming elections.



Confirming John Mahama as the ‘Government Official One’, Amidu explained that he is unable to question him because of his position as the leader of the biggest opposition party.



He also disclosed that John Mahama has not made any voluntary statement on the matter.



The SP explained, “the only reason the former President has not been invited for interrogation is the fact that he got himself insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana and prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”



“The former President has also not offered to make any voluntary statement to this office,” he added.



But in a post on his social media handles, Franklin Cudjoe said that Amidu’s reasons are flawed.

He, however, commended him for a good job done on the controversial Agyapa deal.



“The Special Prosecutor gives John Mahama a pass over Airbus. His reasons for staying proceedings are untenable. Agyapa dierr e do well,” he posted on social media.



Background



The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in July issued a Red Notice for Samuel Adam Foster aka Samuel Adam Mahama in connection with his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.



He is being sought for allegedly accepting a bribe to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with same for private gain.



A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Ghana was one of five countries where Airbus, the European aviation giant, paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for contracts, leading a court in Britain to slap a fine of £3 billion on the company.



In court documents and hearings, Airbus admitted five counts of failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries, including Ghana, to land high-value contracts.



The scheme was run by a unit at Airbus’ French headquarters, which Tom Enders, its one-time CEO, reportedly called “bullshit castle”.



According to the report, there are six key actors involved in the scandal with respect to Ghana.



Investigators from the UK’s SFO identified them only as Government Official 1 (high ranking and elected), Intermediary 5 (British national and close relative of Government Official 1), Company D (corporate vehicle for Intermediary 5 – shareholder), Intermediary 6 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), Intermediary 7 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), as well as Intermediary 8 (Spanish company and front for Intermediary 5).