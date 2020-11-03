Airbus scandal: Martin Amidu explains why Mahama has not been interrogated

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor (SP) says he has not been able to interrogate former President John Dramani Mahama for his involvement in the controversial Airbus scandal because of the December 7 elections.

According to the SP, John Dramani Mahama, who was described as “Government Official 1” is the brother of Samuel Adam Mahama.



The SP explained, “The only reason the former President has not been invited for interrogation is the fact that he got himself insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana and prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.



The SP stated these as part of the Risk Assessment report the Office of the Special Prosecutor submitted to the Akufo-Addo administration on the Agyapa Royalties Agreement.



Martin Amidu added in his report that his probe has so far revealed that three blood brothers engaged in forgery and deceived a public officer to obtain a passport for Samuel Adam Mahama.



“The former President has also not offered to make any voluntary statement to this office,” the SP disclosed.

Background



The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in July issued a Red Notice for Samuel Adam Foster aka Samuel Adam Mahama in connection with his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.



He is being sought for allegedly accepting a bribe to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.



A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.



Ghana was one of five countries where Airbus, the European aviation giant, paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for contracts, leading a court in Britain to slap a fine of £3 billion on the company.

In court documents and hearings, Airbus admitted five counts of failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries, including Ghana, to land high-value contracts.



The scheme was run by a unit at Airbus’ French headquarters, which Tom Enders, its one-time CEO, reportedly called “bullshit castle”.



According to the report, there are six key actors involved in the scandal with respect to Ghana.



Investigators from the UK’s SFO identified them only as Government Official 1 (high ranking and elected), Intermediary 5 (British national and close relative of Government Official 1), Company D (corporate vehicle for Intermediary 5 – shareholder), Intermediary 6 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), Intermediary 7 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), as well as Intermediary 8 (Spanish company and front for Intermediary 5).