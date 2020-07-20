Politics

Airbus scandal: People are taking weird decisions just to please Akufo-Addo - Amaliba

Director of Legal Affairs of NDC, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said conversations surrounding the Airbus saga clearly shows some persons are more concerned about pleasing the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This statement follows a red alert issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for the arrest for Samuel Adam Fosters aka Samuel Adam Mahama in connection with his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.



“Following a request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the Interpol Secretariat, the latter has issued a Red Notice of the following individuals,” the statement said.



The individuals, the statement listed, are Samuel Adam Foster alias Adam Mahama, Philip Sean Middlemiss, Leanne Sarah Davis, and Sarah Furneaux.



The warrant was for roles in the Airbus bribery scandal such as accepting bribe to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.

Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said Adam Mahama has not run away from any either prosecution or judgement of a court from Ghana to warrant a red alert.



He argued that Adam Mahama’s name is not on the list of wanted persons on Interpol’s official website.



“More importantly about the red alerts, the Interpol website is not like Ghana state institutions whose websites are not up to date. The Interpol is a serious institution and as it stands there is no such information about on the website. When you go to the Interpol website all the people who are on their red alert are there”, he said.





