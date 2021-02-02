Airlines to pay US$3,500 fine for each coronavirus positive passenger they fly in - KIA

Kotoka International Airport

The management of the Ghana Airports Company (GAC) has cautioned airlines to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols by flying only passengers with a COVID-19 negative PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Ghana.

According to the management of GAC, airlines who allow passengers without PCR test results or transport and disembark passengers with positive PCR test results in Accra will be fined US$3,500 per passenger.



This is among many guidelines issued by KIA and expected to take effect from 8 February 2021.



Non-Ghanaians who are COVID-19 positive, according to GAC, may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the airline while Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.



Also, among the new guidelines, arriving passengers will undergo temperature screening and Ghanaian residents who depart Ghana and return within one week will not be required to present a COVID-19 result from the country of departure.



They will, however, undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Ghana.



Furthermore, passengers will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal at a cost to be borne by the passenger.



This comes as the country has confirmed 772 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 5,515 as of Tuesday, 2 February 2021.



Read the full COVID-19 guidelines for KIA below:



UPDATED COVID-19 GUIDELINES FOR KOTOKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KIA) EFFECTIVE 8TH FEBRUARY 2021 AT 1800 HOURS



REVISION 5: EFFECTIVE DATE: 8TH FEBRUARY 2021 AT 1800 HOURS (UTC)

1. Arriving Passengers



All international arriving passengers, including those from the ECOWAS region, will be required to meet the following health requirements prior to admission into Ghana:



a) Passengers must not have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 including body temperature >38°C.



b) Passengers must possess a COVID-19 negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure time from the country of origin.



c) Airlines who board passengers without PCR test result or transport and disembark passengers with Positive PCR test result into Accra will be fined US$3,500 per passenger.



o Non-Ghanaians may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline.



• a) Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.



• d) Arriving passengers will undergo temperature screening.



• e) Ghanaian residents who depart Ghana and return within one (1) week will not be required to present a COVID-19 result from the country of departure. They will, however, undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Ghana.



• f) Passengers will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal at a cost to be borne by the passenger as indicated below:

• Ghanaians and Ecowas Citizens - $50



• All Other Passengers - $150



Payment MUST be made online at https://myfrontierhealthcare.com/Home/Ghana and proof of payment (receipt) shown to Airline before boarding.



) Airlines who board passengers without proof of payment for the COVID-19 test and would/could NOT pay for the test in Ghana, will be fined US$3,500 per passenger.



o Non-Ghanaian passengers may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline.



o Ghanaian passengers will have their passports seized; the passenger handed over to State Security Agencies and taken into a fourteen (14) day quarantine at a designated location at the passenger’s cost.



• h) All arriving passengers who test positive for COVID-19 will undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation centre, at a cost to passengers, EXCEPT Ghanaian citizens. The isolation will be for a period of seven (7) days. However, the final discharge of cases will be based on existing case management guidelines and protocols.



• i) All passengers who test negative for COVID-19 will be required to continuously adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and will receive regular information on COVID-19 within five (5) days of arrival in Ghana.



j) Passengers who test negative will be advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions following arrival in Ghana.



k) For passengers who transit through other countries before arriving in Ghana, the first country of departure will be the reference point. (Connecting flights should not deny passenger boarding, as long as the journey has not been terminated in any of the transit countries.)

2. Transit Passengers a) Passengers transiting and transferring through Accra will not be required to take the COVID-19 test in Accra.



b) Transit passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirements for the destination countries.



3. Exemptions a) Airline crew are exempted from the pre-departure and arrival COVID-19 testing and should follow the Airline policy for testing.



b) Children under 5 years of age will not be required to undergo testing on Arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.



c) Passengers who arrive under emergency circumstances such as diverted flights will not be required to undergo testing if they do not leave the airport or remain in isolation in their hotel.



d) Children between the ages of 5-12 years will be required to pay for testing at the new rates (refer to no.1f).



Passengers must wear face mask appropriately (extending from the middle nasal bridge to halfway between the chin and the neck) and are advised to regularly use any of the hand sanitizing stations provided in the terminal.



4. Travelling with Pets a) Travelling with pets into Ghana is allowed in line with guidelines of the Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Food & Agriculture



5. Departing Passengers



All international departing passengers will be required to meet the following guidelines prior to departure:

• a) Passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirements for the destination countries



• b) Departing passengers will undergo temperature screening at the entrance of Terminal 3 departures



• c) Only passengers and persons with business in the terminal will be allowed entry



• d) Online check-in or the use of self-service kiosks is strongly encouraged to reduce physical contact at the airport



• e) Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure time.



Passengers must wear face mask appropriately (extending from the middle nasal bridge to halfway between the chin and the neck) and are advised to regularly use any of the hand sanitizing stations provided in the terminal.