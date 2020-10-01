Airport Testing: Suspend Govt-Frontiers coronavirus deal - Minority

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member on the Health Committee

The Minority in Parliament has called for the suspension of government’s agreement with Frontiers Health Care Limited for COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to the minority, the government and Frontiers Health Care Limited deal lacks transparency and breaches the procurement laws of the country.



Addressing the media in Parliament, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, requested that the COVID-19 testing at the airport be given to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.



“We in the Minority have suggested to the government to utilise the services of Noguchi who have spearheaded the testing of COVID-19 cases in our country since this pandemic took its course instead of contracting a private institution whose charges are higher.”



He added that the government “is more interested in creating avenues for its families and friends to take advantage of the situation to exploit Ghanaians rather than considering the plight of the people.”



In light of the complaints, the Minority is also demanding a “full-scale investigation into this unconscionable, corrupt and cruel self-enriching scheme so that all those behind this stinking plot can be brought to justice.”

Passengers entering Ghana’s air-borders are required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test administered by Frontiers Health Care Limited.



This began after the Kotoka International Airport was opened to international traffic on September 1, 2020, after being closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.







