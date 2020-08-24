Politics

Airport for Cape Coast promise not new, Kufuor wanted to do same - Former Aerospace Engineer

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

A former Aerospace Engineer, Matt Afful has revealed that the decision to construct an airport in the Central Regional Capital, Cape Coast was hatched during the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced during the launch of the NPP’s manifesto for the 2020 elections that the government is considering constructing an airport at Cape Coast during its second term in office.



“For the people of Cape Coast, we have good news for you, we are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast,” he announced.



Commenting on this on Anopa Bofo with Captain Smart on Monday, Matt Afful revealed that the decision was being considered during the Kufour administration.



He said that Boeing Company, [an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and sell airplanes] took the same initiative but the initiative failed.

“I remember in the year 2000 under Kufour government, Boeing Company and I came to Ghana since they had an initiative of building an airport in Cape Coast.



“The company appreciated the fact that Cape Coast was a tourism center but the plan was not initialized as things did not go on well for them,” he said.



Engineer Afful further said that siting an airport in the Central Regional capital will be no relevance if it is for just for the movement of passengers.



“I see no reason why NPP will build an airport in Cape Coast if it will strictly serve as a hub for the movement of passengers. But if their initiative is to build [an airport] to serve as targeted tourism airport and the agricultural export airport, then it be relevant,” he said.

