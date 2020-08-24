General News

Airport in Cape Coast bad idea – Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa

Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has said the proposed plan by the New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP) to build an airport in the Central Region capital, Cape Coast, if they win this year’s polls is a bad idea.

In his view, the budget for that project should rather be channeled into refurbishing the highway linking the capital city Accra to that Region.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed on Saturday August 22 during the unveiling of the NPP’s policy document for the 2020 polls that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will build an airport and a new harbour in Cape Coast should he win the elections.



“For the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.



“It is very critical that we do that the airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast. It is the tourist hub between Greater Accra and Kumasi and Cape Coast.”



However, in a Facebook post, Mr Bentil, also a private legal practitioner, said it is not a good idea.

“I come from Cape Coast. An Airport in Cape Coast is a patently bad idea and anyone suggesting that has totally lost it. You want to fly planes for the rich 1% when you have a dangerous road claiming lives every year.



“You won’t simply dualise the road and then put rail beside it for the masses!!! What thinking makes you leave that and rather build an airport?



“If Cape Coast road was dualised and straightened. It would be safe to drive there within 45 minutes in an average car. To fly to Cape Coast from Accra would cost you 30 minutes to the airport. 1 hour at the airport checking in and boarding.. 15 minutes of flight time. 30 minutes to get your luggage and leave the airport.



“It will be faster to just drive!!! And wherever you are coming from, there’s an Airport at Takoradi, A short drive from Cape Coast,” he wrote.





