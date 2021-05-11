Airport police arrests 200 unregistered motorbike riders

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

The Airport Divisional Police Command has impounded 200 motorbikes at Shiashie in the Greater Accra Region.

The bikes were impounded on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in an operation by personnel from the Airport Divisional Police Command.



The operation, according to reports, is to clamp down on recalcitrant motorbike riders who ride with impunity without regard to other road users.



The riders were arrested for various offenses including riding without a license, uninsured motorbikes, unlicensed motorbikes, and many others.

According to the police, several warnings were given to the riders to have their motorbikes registered but to no avail.



