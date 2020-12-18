Airport staff involved in phone theft in police custody

The security man was caught with ten pieces of iPhone 8 phones

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has confirmed that a man in a video involved in phone theft circulating on social media is a staff of a Ground Handling Company at the Kotoka International Airport.

A statement issued by its Management and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said he had been handed over to the Airport District Police for investigations.



It said the suspect was arrested by Aviation Security of GACL on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.



The man, whose identity was not given could be seen in the video bringing out

some phones from his pair of socks.



He was made to strip his clothes (leaving his boxer shorts) by some unidentified men.