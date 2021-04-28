Airtel takeover: I don’t buy my pencil eyebrows, you are ignorant about acquisitions – Ursula hits back at Sam George

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitization believes that Sam George, a member of the Communications Committee of Parliament is speaking from a point of ignorance with his submissions on government’s acquisition of AirtelTigo.

The Ningo-Prampram MP and the Ablekuma West lawmaker have been trading words on social media with Sam George promising to haul Ursula before the Communications Committee to explain the details of the AirtelTigo deal.



“Someone tell our Minister of Communication that grand posturing and arrogant clap backs would not stop us on the Parliamentary Committee of Communication and the good people of Ghana from demanding accountability from her”.



“What does she take us for? That she bought AirtelTigo for $1? How much is the eyebrow pencil she uses to draw her eyebrows and she thinks she can insult our intelligence?”



He continued: “Madam, after basking in the fake fans of your social media followers, prepare to appear before the committee and give us details of the transactions. We would not allow the already burdened taxpayers of our country to be saddled with poorly thought-out decisions that impose more debt or hardship on us”.



Reacting to this post on Asempa FM, Ursula defended her earlier claim that it cost Ghana 1 dollar to purchase the mobile networking company.



She expressed readiness to face the Communications Committee and disclose the full details of the deal to them.

She assured Ghanaians that the purchase of AirtelTigo is in the interest of the country and that the country’s interest is well-protected.



In his criticism, Sam George mentioned the Ursula’s eyebrow persons and Ursula did not disappoint with her reply.



“I did the negotiations and signed the deal and I’m saying we closed the deal at 1 dollar. You are siting somewhere questioning the figure and when we ask questions you write long English and insult. All I asked is for you to provide source of the $25million dollars you claim I bought the network. We can’t ask these questions?



“I said that if we asked questions, we were going to be fed with long English grammar drama. That is one of them. The long post he made about the committee …. Who said I’m scared of the committee members? Are they not human being? If he doesn’t understand ….



“I don’t buy my eyebrow pencil, I get it for free so in case he wants to know, I got it for free. He is the one who doesn’t understand merger and acquisition because shares can be acquired for a dollar, it has happened in this country before,”, she said.