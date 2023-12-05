Aisha Huang judgement: AG to appeal against High Court sentencing

Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame

The Office of the Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice has said it will appeal against the four-year and six-month custodial sentence imposed on galamsey kingpin, En Huang also known as Aisha Huang.

On Monday, December 4, the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo delivered her judgment on En Huang and handed her both a custodial sentence and a fine of GHc48k.



The decision of the judge to impose the sanctions under the revoked Mining and Mineral Law Act 900 instead of the new law Act 995 has raised some eyebrows.

A day after the judgement, Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General said though they applaud the decision of the High Court to impose a sentence under the revoked law, his office would test the law by filing an appeal.



“Whilst applauding the efficiency of the justice delivery system witnessed in the trial of Aisha Huang, the Attorney-General will however test the soundness of the decision of the trial court to punish the accused person under Act 900, by filing an appeal at the Court of Appeal, against the sentence in order to ensure that the new sentencing regime imposed by Act 995 is applied to the accused person.”