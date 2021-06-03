Aisha Huang’s memory is banished forever, stop talking about her – Attorney-General tells media

Aisha Huang

• The A-G is of the view that the media should not talk about Aisha Huang again

• He said, for now, her memory is banished forever



• He said the state is prosecuting a lot of Chinese nationals in the renewed fight against galamsey



Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has appealed to the media to stop referring to Chinese galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang in any galamsey case because there are prosecutions of Chinese nationals ongoing so, it makes her memory banish forever.



According to him, there are a lot of prosecutions going on regarding those involved in the galamsey activities yet people are creating all sorts of erroneous impressions to propagate otherwise.



“As many as about 45 persons are being prosecuted since May 12, 2021, in five different cases and the prosecution involves as many as 10 Chinses nationals; so, the memory of Aisha Huang should be banished forever,” the Attorney General told JoyNews on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as monitored by GhanaWeb.

Yeboah Dame hinted that those who are being prosecuted are people who “engaged in acts prohibited by law. They were engaged in acts that have been proscribed and it is clearly criminal, illegal and they are being put before the court.”



He noted that in one of the cases, the persons behind are Chinese and a Ghanaian. “Both persons even though they are on the run, [they] are being pursued…”



He said the government wants to set an example to the world that in Ghana, you cannot destroy the environment and go scot-free; no matter your nationality, “you’ll be prosecuted and when you are prosecuted, you serve your sentence fully in Ghana…”



“So, for now, the media should stop talking about Aisha Huang; the memory has been banished forever,” Godfred Yeboah Dame reiterated.