Aisha Huang's sentence shows our lack of commitment in galamsey fight - Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has criticized the country's approach to combating illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the December 4, 2023 sentencing of Aisha Huang, a galamsey kingpin, demonstrates a lack of commitment.



Fuseini, who previously served as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, expressed disappointment over the verdict handed down by the Accra High Court, which sentenced Aisha Huang to four and a half years in prison along with a GH₵48,000 fine.



He argued that the sentencing under the old mining regime, despite amendments during his tenure, reflected a minimal and insufficient deterrent.



“I think the Aisha Huang case and the conviction and the sentence is another vivid demonstration of our lack of commitment in fighting this canker.



“The first arrest of Aisha Huang was under a legal regime that imposed or criminalised illegal mining and imposed a sentence that was higher than four and half years… we seemed to be suggesting that this canker can be tolerated,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said at a National Dialogue on Illegal Mining on December 4, 2023, held at the Labadi beach hotel.

He contended that such leniency sent a message that the menace of illegal mining could be tolerated, undermining the severity of the environmental crimes associated with the practice.



He highlighted efforts to amend laws to address the inadequacy of the sentencing regime, emphasizing the need for stronger measures to combat illegal mining.



The former legislator stressed that environmental crimes, particularly those related to illegal mining, were crimes against humanity and should not be justified by mineral exploitation.



