Aiyinasi Nyamebekyere Basic School pupils cry over abandoned 8-unit classroom block

Correspondence from Western Region:

Teaching staff and pupils of the Aiyinasi Nyamebekyere D/A Basic School in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have appealed to the government to complete an eight-unit GETFUND project.



The abandoned 8-unit classroom block was started in 2009 by the late President John Evans Atta Mills-led administration.



The Aiyinasi Nyamebekyere D/A Basic School which was established in the year 1979 has since been relying on a three-unit classroom to cater to the academic needs of pupils in class one to six.



A visit to the school by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku, showed that teachers, inclusive of the headmaster use the corridor of the existing three-unit classroom block as their office.



The existing three-unit classroom block doesn't have doors and windows which creates opportunities for some unscrupulous people to use the classrooms to ease themselves.

School authorities bemoaned that whenever it rains, teaching staff and learners are forced to close; a situation that has affected academic work.



GhanaWeb also observed that the school lacked a toilet facility and an ICT laboratory.



Speaking to the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Benjamin Azachie, he expressed worry over the situation.



"This structure was started in 2009; we were expecting them to complete it within two years but as I speak now, the structure is still not completed."



The Assistant Headmaster who could not hold his frustration told GhanaWeb that: "this school had suffered a lot, it is now 48 years since it was established. However, look at our structures, very poor".

The Assistant Headmaster also disclosed to GhanaWeb TV that the school children have been seeing snakes in the abandoned 8-unit classroom block anytime they go inside to play.



Speaking to some pupils, they expressed their displeasure over the abandonment of the 8-unit classroom block.



They, therefore, appealed to the government to come to their aid by completing the abandoned 8-unit classroom block.



