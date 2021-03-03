Aiyinasi fishmongers cry to Ellembelle Assembly to operate commissioned fish market

A photo of the newly-built market

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Fishmongers at Nzema Aiyinasi market in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have cried out to the management of the District Assembly to as a matter of urgency, allow them to use the newly built fish and meat market complex in the area.

This fish and meat market complex was constructed in the middle of 2020 and commissioned by the current District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh on December 5, 2020.



This ultra-modern edifice is built to ensure social distancing protocols as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic but since its commission, the complex has still been locked without a key.







Several visits by Daniel Kaku to the market revealed so many fishmongers sitting in unhygienic and crowded places to sell their fishes.



Earlier in February, Daniel Kaku contacted the DCE to know why the fish and meat market complex is still not operating after it was commissioned in December 2020. Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh assured that in the coming days, the fishmongers would start using the complex.





"I brought the plan that since our fishmongers at Aiyinasi market struggle, we have to build a fish market for them at a different location and the Assembly agreed and started it and by His Grace we have completed it and as I speak to you, they are registering the fishmongers and butchers," he emphasized.



But as at Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the story is the same, this reporter visited the place and saw the fish and meat market complex closed.



Speaking to the Queen Mother in charge of fish sellers in the market, Madam Juliana Kaku on Wednesday, March 3, she expressed her worry over the situation.





She said she doesn't know why since last year the fish and meat market complex had not opened for use.



She also lamented over the current condition the fishmongers are passing through.



"Right now, our fish sellers don't have a comfortable place to sit and sell their fish, majority of our fish sellers are sitting outside the main market to sell and the place too is not conducive at all and as a result they can't observe social distancing", she disclosed.



"It is good the Ellembelle District Assembly has built a fish and market complex for us but they have to allow us to use it, and as a Queen Mother in this market, whatever they are doing about the fish market, I am not aware meanwhile Am in charge of fish sellers in this Nzema Aiyinasi market.





She, therefore, took the opportunity, to call on the authorities of the Ellembelle District Assembly to open the fish and meat market complex for them immediately.



She also seized the opportunity to disclose that the Nzema Aiyinasi market does not have a toilet facility and a bath house.



"I will beg the Ellembelle District Assembly to open the fish and meat market for us because we are suffering and we don't also have a toilet facility and urinal so we will also appeal for a toilet facility and where we can urinate and I will also tell the Ellembelle District Assembly that we the Executives of Nzema Aiyinasi market we were elected so they should respect us, they should not do anything to us, they should consult us when they need arises", she concluded.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor