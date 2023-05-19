Ajagurajah announces one week ‘non-stop’ cooking challenge against Nigeria’s Hilda Baci

Ghanaian religious leader and socialite, Ajagurajah

Ghanaian religious leader and socialite, Bishop Abed Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah has set forth his plans to undertake a non-stop one-week cooking spree to break Nigeria’s record-breaking chef Hilda Baci.

The General-Overseer of the Ajagurajah movement took to his social media after hearing that Hilda Baci had cooked for three and a half days, a period which was gradually ending the reign of Indian chef Chef Lata Tondon(87 hours 45 minutes) and made a post on his Instagram page captioned, “what is 86 hours? Aahhhh, I can go for one week.”



In the post, he said, “I am about to cook food for one week, nonstop; I will not use gas, I will cook with firewood;” Bishop Asiamah noted that if there’s anyone who can break the current cooking record of 100 hours of cooking by Hilda Baci, he would be the one to do so.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







