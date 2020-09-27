Ajumako DCE cuts sod for construction of Essiam lorry station and library renovation

The DCE for Ajumako cutting the sod for the construction of Essiam Lorry station

The District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in collaboration with Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has cut the sod for the construction of the Breman Essiam Lorry station which has been in a bad state for several years.

“I feel bad anytime I hear drivers in Essiam complain about the bad state of their lorry station which prevented many drivers from using the place. But fortunately, through Coastal Development Authority sod has been cut for the construction of the lorry station and we are hoping we will finish before December 7th.



“There is a dilapidated Library at the Breman Essiam Community which through the Coastal Development Authority we will renovate for the community to enable the Students in the area to go there and learn,” Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko said while addressing a durbar.



According to him, through the Coastal Development Authority, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District has gotten numerous projects some of which have been completed while others are under construction.



Some of the projects he noted are Borehole at Breman Bekoso, 3 unit classroom block at the same place, Bridge over the Breman Nyamebekyere river, classroom block at Mbofra Mfadwen, adding that the school feeding program the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District has also been expanded.

Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko further said land has been secured at Breman Essiam for the construction of Ajumako Enyan Essiam 1District1Factory which will enable the Youth in the area to get a job to do.



The Chief Executive Officer for the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib promised to ensure that the project is finished on time for use by the drivers.



The Paramount Chief of Breman Essiam Traditional Council Odeefo) Afankwa thanked the Coastal Development Authority for such projects and appealed for them to completed on time.