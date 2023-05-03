Ajumako Enyan-Esiam gets free breast cancer screening as CSNF collaborates with Rotary Club

Some of the residents during the free cancer screening exercise

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

The Cancer Support Network Foundation (CSNF) in collaboration with the Rotary Club Airport branch and the Pop Chain Alliance, has organised a four-day free breast cancer screening exercise in the Ajumako Enyan-Esiam District of the Central Region.

The exercise, which started on April 24, saw the screening of more than 600 persons, leading to the detection of abnormalities in the breasts of over 78 individuals including men.



A grand durbar of chiefs and indigenes of the various beneficiary communities was also held on April 27 to further educate attendees on the risk factors of breast cancer and how to reduce their chances of acquiring the disease.



Secretary of the CSNF, Mr Blaise Ackom in his remarks underscored the need for the public to take breast cancer screening seriously adding that even when abnormalities are detected, treating the condition at an early stage is not difficult.



He therefore advised beneficiaries of the screening exercise who had lumps in their breasts to ensure they did a follow up at any accredited health facility for further investigations to be carried out.



According to him, not all lumps in the breast indicate breast cancer, as some lumps are non-malignant (not cancerous).



Mr Ackom who is also a health professional, assured that the CSNF would continue to increase awareness about breast cancer in the country and support the treatment of patients who could not afford it.

“We are a team, dedicated to helping people beat and prevent cancer. Many people have survived cancer with our support, while others are becoming increasingly aware of the disease and how to reduce ones risk of suffering from it.



“The CSNF is also focused on using a preventative approach to fight cancer because we believe that prevention is always better than cure,” he added.



Mr Ackom commended the Founder of CSNF, Dr Juliet Appiah, a medical oncologist based in the United States of America (USA), for being the brain behind all initiatives the Foundation continues to embark on with support from its valuable donors.



He also expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club, Pop Chain Alliance, the Millenium Promise and all executives and volunteers of the CSNF for making the breast cancer screening exercise possible and successful.



