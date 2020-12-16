Ajumako Girls' Model JHS graduates first batch of students

Students of Ajumako Girls’ Model Junior School

The Ajumako Girls’ Model Junior School (JHS) in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of Central Region has graduated its first batch of students.

The public school was set up in January 2018 to boost the participation and quality learning outcomes of girls, and ultimately promote their education in the District.



The first batch participated in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and are awaiting their results.



Mr Clement Asiedu, Chairman, Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) of Ajumako Girls’ Model JHS, was full of praise for Ms Hindu Alhassan, the Headteacher, and all staff of the school.



She said their dedication and hard work had culminated in the good behaviour and studious nature of the student girls.



He was optimistic that the girls will excel in the BECE.



In her address, Ms Gifty Nordzi, District Girls' Education Officer, eulogized the girls for their steadfastness in raising the flag of the school higher.

The school won the 2020 regional and national debate competition organised to mark the International Day of the Girl Child in Ghana.



Ms Nordzi noted that the school was new and therefore lacked infrastructure and other essential logistics, and therefore appealed to the public for support.



She encouraged the young girls to brighten every corner they would find themselves.



Ms Vanessa Asiedu, past School Prefect and Victoria Otoo, past Academic Prefect, who were also awarded winners of the regional and national debate competition, took turns to encourage their juniors to be studious and focused.



They urged the girls to emulate their good examples and endeavour to work harder than they did to raise the image of the school higher.



The duo were optimistic the advice if taken seriously would help attract more girls to climb the academic ladder to the highest level.