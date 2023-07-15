0
Ajumako NPP Coordinators back Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful to unseat Ato Forson

Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful was the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

All 47 Electoral Area Coordinators from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency have declared their support for Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful to contest again in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Dr. Kwesi Etuaful was the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.

The Electoral Area Coordinators mobilized themselves and picked the nomination form for their candidate Dr. Kwesi Etuaful.

Speaking to GHOne TV news, they said Dr. Kwesi Etuaful is poised to bring victory for the NPP in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.

According to them, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency seat has been with the NDC for over 12 years adding that it is now time to snatch the seat back from the NDC.

Receiving the nomination forms at the candidate’s residency, Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful thanked all the Coordinators for their unwavering support.

He promised to do all his best to snatch the seat from the NDC.

Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful however appealed to all Coordinators and polling station executives to be united in order to fight together to victory in 2024.

