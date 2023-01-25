2
Menu
News

Ajumako residents jubilate over Ato Forson’s appointment as Minority Leader

Cassiel Ato Forson Minority Leader.jfif Ato Forson is the new Minority Leader

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Hundreds of residents in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region hit the streets in various Communities on Tuesday to jubilate over the appointment of their Member of Parliament as Minority Leader in the Ghanaian Parliament.

According to the residents, the competent Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson taking over the Minority Leader’s position is an excellent appointment by leadership of the NDC party.

They said, in this difficult times, the Minority in Parliament needs an experienced finance expert to lead the charge in putting the government on its toes and helping restore the ailing economy.

“We very much appreciate the changes done by the NDC party leadership and the honour done our MP. Our MP is very competent and will deliver in his new position. He has made us proud. We appeal to President Akufo-Addo led NPP government to seek economic directions from Ato Forson who is very experienced having worked as a Deputy Minister of Finance. They shouldn’t feel shy to approach him for his ideas in rebuilding our weak economy,” a jubilant constituent said.

Speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Galahad Alex Andoh on behalf of the Constituency thanked the Party for the honour done their MP.

He noted that the struggling nature of the Ghanaian economy requires a financial expert such as Dr. Ato Forson to lead the charge in Parliament to turn the economy around.

“NPP should watch out as the Economic Messiah has taken,” Galahad Andoh added.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Related Articles: