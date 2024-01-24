Akan MP imposter in Court, fined GH¢1,200

File photo

Source: GNA

Bless Agbenyenu, 27-year-old teacher, who posed as the Member of Parliament (MP) of Akan Constituency, and defrauded Joseph Ahianse, a resident of Kadjebi in the Oti Region, has been sentenced when he appeared before a Magistrate Court.

The convict, Agbenyenu was sentenced to a fine of 100 penalty units (GH¢1,200) and signed a Bond of good behaviour or in default serve 90 days jail term.



He was charged with defrauding by false pretense by a Kadjebi Magistrate court presided over by Joseph Evans Anang Okropa after entering guilty with explanation plea.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Nunoo Mensah, said the complainant is a teacher, and that the convict posted an advertisement on Facebook soliciting interested applicants wishing to join the security services to apply and he succeeded in defrauding Mr Ahianse, the complainant.



He said the convict defrauded the complainant of GH¢250, knowing at the time that his action was fraudulent after pretending to be the Akan MP, who had protocol allocation for prospective applicants.



Explaining, Agbenyenu said his offense was, “just an attempt and first-time attempt,” so the Court should “temper justice with mercy” with him.

He also explained that he was married with a four-year-old boy, whose future would be in jeopardy if given custodial sentence.



Anang Okropa, the Magistrate presiding over the case, in his judgement said the convict’s explanation that, “it was just an attempt” did not exonerate him of being guilty in line with the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



He said the Court was lenient to him because he was a first-time offender, showed remorse, and being a father of a four-year-old child.



He cautioned members of the public against online transactions for them not to be defrauded or scammed.