Akatsi Chapter of GNAT worried about unavailability of PPE

The Akatsi Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has expressed worry about the unavailability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on the first day of school re-opening in Akatsi South Municipality, in the Volta Region.

Schools within the municipality have re-opened and pupils and students of public and private schools were seen engaging in clean up exercises, to keep their premises clean for academic work to commence.



But GNAT has indicated that the delay in the distribution of COVID-19 PPE to various basic schools in the municipality could compel the association to call for the suspension of school activities until things were rightly done.



Mr Prosper Agbeli, Akatsi branch Chairman of the GNAT in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, at Akatsi, lamented “the situation leading to the delay in distributing the PPE must be resolved quickly by the Education Directorate or else, we suspend school activities.”



He stated that what he observed during his tour to some schools in the area on Monday, indicated most public schools anticipated the arrival of PPE.



Mr Agbeli said a majority of teachers reported at post on Monday, but school attendance was not encouraging, adding that some school children from the public schools failed to wear nose masks.



However, checks from Akatsi South Municipal Education Directorate by the GNA revealed that PPE would soon be distributed to all schools.

Some parents the GNA interacted with, expressed fear about the rising number of infections of COVID-19, and appealed to school authorities to intensify monitoring for safety protocols to be adhered to by all students.



A visit by the GNA to some private schools, however, revealed that students have been complying with COVID-19 protocols.



At Artcom Academy, Veronica buckets, temperature guns, hand sanitisers among others were placed at vantage points of the school.



Private schools the GNA visited include Ami Preparatory School, Kingship Academy and Wisdom School.



Mr Godson Tome, proprietor of Kingship Knowledge Academy said safety protocol needed at the school have been provided and adherence was high.