Akatsi North MP supports some constituents with trade learning materials

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, MP for Akatsi North pose with beneficiaries after the presentation

Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta region has supported some five persons within his constituency with learning tools meant to reduce youth unemployment in the area.

He said the move would also enable his constituents, especially the youth to learn trade with ease.



The initiative is jointly funded by Mr Kotoe and Mr Richard Awudza, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chairman for Akatsi North.



Mr Kotoe said the initiative would target enrolling five unemployed persons at the start of every month into any apprenticeship job of their choice with the needed learning kits for skill acquisition.



Mr Awudza in his speech during the maiden presentation of the machines said, it was important to enroll people to acquire skills to ensure proper development in the area.



"This is how we can also support those who were not able to get formal education for varied reasons," he said.

He also said the intention was to ensure the project be extended to all communities within the District.



Each of the beneficiaries was given a sewing machine and its accessories after which they were handed over to their instructors.



The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Mr Kotoe and Mr Awudza for their support.



They promised to attach the needed seriousness during their training period.



Mr Awudza also commended Mr Kotoe for his maximum support.