Akatsi South: 67th Independence Parade starts with 30 schools participating

Source: GNA

The 67th Independence Day Parade at the Akatsi RC Park in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region began with all contingents present, led by the Akatsi Senior High Technical School Cadet.

Thirty schools, comprising 30 contingents each and 60 teachers would be taking part in the march past.



Mrs Mathilda Tettevia Adzo, the Public Relations Officer, Akatsi South Education Directorate, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that more than 900 pupils would also witness the Municipal event.



She said staff from some key institutions and organisations within the municipality would join in the celebrations.

As of 0850 hours, dignitaries including Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, the Head of Institutions, and officers from the Police, National Ambulance, and Fire services were seen neatly dressed in their service uniforms.



Schools that perform exceptionally during the march past would be awarded.



This year's anniversary is on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”