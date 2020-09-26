Akatsi South HIV and AIDS response team appeals for support

Akatsi South District's HIV/AIDS response team appeals for support - File photo

The HIV/AIDS response team in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region has appealed to the general public to come to their aid to help boost their educational activities on the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the District.

Mr Andy Frimpong, Akatsi South HIV/AIDS Coordinator appealed to a forum with some Chiefs, Assembly-members, and other stakeholders at the Akatsi South District Assembly hall.



The meeting was aimed at empowering members and some key actors of the various communities in the District to enhance reducing the spread of HIV and AIDS.



The move was also aimed at encouraging those living with the virus to go for antiretroviral drugs, educating community members about stigmatisation and its associated effects.



"The stigma is there, but it is better to be stigmatised than to leave with the virus without the drugs." Mr Andy added.



He explained that living with HIV/AIDS does not mean one is on the verge of death since medication can be given to prolong the life of patients.

Mr Frimpong also appealed to individuals to embrace voluntary testing so their status would be known.



He also lamented that funds available for their activities in the District were not enough to reach out to community members about the virus.



He further appealed to individuals, groups, and organisations in the area to help intensify their activities.



The GNA gathered that the current HIV/AIDS statistics in the District stands at 433 positive cases with men recording 85 and women 348 as of August 2020.