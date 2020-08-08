Regional News

Akatsi South MP donates computers to Logotey D/ A Basic School

The Member of parliament for Akatsi south Constituency has on Wednesday, 5th, August, 2020 presented desktop computers to Logotey D/A Basic School in the Akatsi South constituency of the Volta Region.

Mr. Ahiafor, who delegated the Assembly member for the area to present the items on his behalf promised to make sure all schools in the Akatsi south Constituency benefit from his "one School 3 computers each year initiative."



I decided to do this to completely eradicate Schools without computers from Akatsi South constituency, Mr. Ahiafor added.



The donation forms part of his electioneering campaign promises to improve quality education in his Constituency.



The presentation was done in a short ceremony to the Headmaster of she school and the PTA Chairman, Mr. Kwaku Robert Gokah and Agbovi kwame, by the assembly member for the area, Hon. Wisdom Akpabli on behalf of the prolific Member of parliament for the Constituency.



The Member of Parliament, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor in a statement delivered on his behalf, tasked the head and the Management of the school to maintain and put the desk top computers into good use for students to benefit from it.



“The future of Ghanaian children is very important to me, particularly those in my Constituency and I need to support them as a member of parliament.

These children we see today belong to our country Ghana and we must make sure their educational needs become my priority,” the mp emphasized.



The Headmaster of Logotey JHS, Mr.Kwaku Robert Gokah commended the opposition National Democratic Congress Mp for Akatsi South Constituency for his benevolent gesture in responding swiftly to the school’s call to have the supposed school’s ICT centre stocked with computers.



He promised the Mp that the school would use the computers efficiently to facilitate the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.



An ICT tutor who described the presentation as a “timely intervention”, said it was necessary because the Computers would make teaching and learning easier.



He added that “the computers would help them show more videos and build the confidence of students in the subject even beyond the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).”



The girls' prefect of the school appealed to the Member of parliament through the Assembly to help them with one of modern Computer laboratory.

Source: Japhet 1 Tv

