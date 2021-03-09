Akatsi South Municipal Assembly commences desilting of drains

Desilting of drains - File photo

The Akatsi South Municipal Assembly has begun dredging of storm-drains to ease the perennial flooding in some parts of the township.

The exercise is to remove debris, mostly sand and garbage, in the drainage system.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday to some dredging sites such as Akatsi Anta Estate, Akatsi Tatorme and the St Paul's morgue area revealed work was steadily progressing.



Mr Mawuli Ocloo Egos, the Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), told the GNA that the Assembly after an appeal had expressed commitment to address the challenge.



Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, said the exercise would ease the anxiety of residents, who were usually affected during a downpour.



Mr Adzidogah announced that the Assembly would dredge more waterways to reduce the overflow when it rained.



He said desilting of other choked gutters in the Municipality would be carried out soon.

Mr Adzidogah, in an interaction with the GNA, pleaded with the citizens to contribute towards the development of their communities and the country.



He called on residents in the various communities to help in the fight against negative sanitation practices.



"The rate at which filth is causing an outbreak of diseases and death among Ghanaians is alarming," he added.



He also underscored the need for every individual to make conscious efforts to deal with the menace by maintaining clean environments.



Mr Edward Doe Adade, the Assembly Member for the area, appealed to religious and traditional leaders and the media to intensify public education on the need to keep the environment clean.



He warned that the Assembly would enforce the laws on sanitation and punish people who disposed of refuse into drains.