Akatsi South NCCE engages Kpevenu community on social auditing

The programme is to encourage the locals help find solutions to challenges in their communities

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Akatsi South District has held a Social Audit engagement with Kpevenu community members to sensitise them on the activities of the Assembly.

The programme offers a stage for public education and meant to encourage community members to take up particular challenges their communities are facing, as well as help to find solutions to those challenges from within or outside.



Reverend Vincent Adzika, NCCE Director, Akatsi South, in his address, stated that the misunderstanding of the District Assembly concept has "contributed to underdevelopment in some of our communities."



He added that the communal spirit displayed by their forebears, when it came to community self-help projects was disappearing gradually in our time because of over-reliance on the District Assemblies and Central Government for all developmental projects.



Mr. Michael Tormeti, Akatsi South District Director for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), explained that social auditing had to do with the community members taking charge of their community development and, for that matter, being accountable and demanding accountability was necessary.



"Being accountable and demanding accountability is a civic responsibility," he added.

Mr. Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, NCCE, praised members of the newly formed five-member committee for availing themselves to serve and urged them to be committed, resolute and liaise with all appropriate agencies for tackling the listed community challenge.



He enumerated some of the undertakings as the rural electrification project, provision of culvert across the stream that usually cut access to the community during the raining season, construction of mechanise borehole, and others.



Mr Prosper Agbeli, presiding and the assembly-member of Avadre Electoral Area, was grateful for the selection of Kpevenu in his electoral area for the project and promised to support the committee for the resolution of the listed challenges in the earliest possible time.



The Social Auditing Project was started by the NCCE in 2006 and is aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increasing awareness of the operation of the Local Government, and empowering the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.

