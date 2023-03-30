Akatsi South NDC delegates urged to kick-out incumbent MP

NDC flag | File photo

A 45-year old estate developer, William Kpormatsi is urging delegates in the Akatsi South constituency to ditch the incumbent Member of Parliament as the NDC approaches its parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Mr. Kpormatsi, one of two persons seeking to dethrone the incumbent MP, Bernard Ahiafor as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate going into the 2024 general elections says there is an absolute disconnect between the MP and the people of Akatsi South.



“The constituency seems not to have a Member of Parliament representing them, the constituency has lost the link with the Member of Parliament -there is no cordial relationship between the constituency and the Member of Parliament,” Mr. Kpormatsi told Starr news.



He alleged that, “for the past two years there has never been any meeting between the MP and the Assembly members,” noting that this has retarded the development of the area.



Mr. Kpormatsi also intimated that the MP has become invicible and hard to reach by heads of security institutions, schools, health institutions whenever it matters most.

He is appealing to delegates in the Akatsi South constituency to ditch the MP for him at the party’s May 13, presidential and primaries.



Mr. Kpormatsi believes he is the right candidate to lead the NDC into the 2024 elections and promised to turn around the local economy of the constituency, provide jobs and lead the path of development of the area when given the mandate.



Mr. William Kpormatsi is a known face in Akatsi South politics having contested in the last parliamentary primaries but lost to the incumbent MP.



The incumbents, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor has since 2013 represented the Akatsi South constituency in Parliament following the elevation of Edward Doe Adjahoe to the position of Speaker.