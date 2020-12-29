Akatsi south Lawmaker donates cement to support school project after his re-election

Bernard Ahiafor has been re-elected MP for Akatsi South Constituency

Source: Japhet 1 TV

Bernard Ahiafor, The member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South Constituency has donated 50 bags of cement to the chiefs and elders of Sremanu in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region to help in the construction of a three- Units classroom block project initiated by the community.

Addressing the Chiefs and elders, Selassie Ackuaku, the Akatsi south NDC youth organizer who presented the cement to the community on behalf of the vibrant lawmaker said the donation formed part of measures to support education in the constituency.



According to the youth leader, the Member of Parliament of the Akatsi South Constituency always reiterates that, education is the only legacy parents, politicians and governments can use to reduce abject poverty that cuts across the length and brength of the country hence his swift response to education-related issues in the constituency that give birth to several educational infrastructure projects in the district.



Victus kportufe, the Akatsi south constituency NDC Deputy Youth Organizer also charged parents to desist from spending all their resources on material things reminding them that such practice can affect the education of their wards.

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, the secretary to the Sremanu development committee, Chiefs and elders of Sremanu thanked the affable Member of Parliament for the donation, and assured him that it would be used judiciously.



They again appealed to the MP, Hon Bernard Ahiafor, The DCE, Hon. Leo Nelson Adzidogah and the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly to help complete the three units classroom block initiated through self-help to improve educational standards in the area before school reopens in January next year.



speaking to the media, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede called on the DCE to also fulfil his 100 bags of cement promise he made to the good people of sremanu barely two years ago. he seized the opportunity to congratulate the member of parliament of the Akatsi South constituency, Hon Bernard Ahiafor for his re-election.

