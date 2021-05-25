Akim Oda MP to organise employment fair and workshop for job seekers in his constituency

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for the Akyem Oda constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Akyem Oda constituency, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah has hinted that plans are far advanced to organise an employment fair and workshop for prospective job seekers in his constituency.

According to him, job hunters who are mostly the youth have a lot of confidence in him to facilitate their employment but may not be too prepared for the jobs in terms of qualifications.



He said this in an interview on Net 2 TV station on the programme the dialogue.



The MP said as much as he feels obliged to lobby for job openings for the teeming youth in his constituency, it is his responsibility to prepare his people to make them qualified and ready for any of such opportunities. Hon Akwasi Acquah has therefore contacted Labour experts and other private sector operators as facilitators to the fair and workshop.

He said he was happy with the number of applications that his committee on employment and social welfare has received so far.



This to him shows the eagerness of the youth to occupy themselves with some productive ventures instead of being miscreants. Hon. Acquah said he will be happy if most of these youth will also prefer skills training so they can be employers themselves instead of depending on the few or non-existent public sector job openings.



It is his belief that most of these youth will emulate him and other private sector players who have contributed to the socio-economic status of the country by way of employment.