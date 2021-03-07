Akim Oda MP unveils strategy for effective grassroots inclusion in development

Alexanda Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency

As part of a strategic means to reach out to the people for effective participation in development, Mr Alexanda Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency, has inaugurated seven committees in the area.

The committees, among other things, are to help the lawmaker successfully execute his duties and regularly touch base with the grassroots for effective decision-making.



They include; Finance, Project and Infrastructure, Education, Employment and Social Welfare, Health, Institutional and Public Relations, and Special Development Committee.



Speaking at the committees’ inauguration at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Mr Acquah said he would create an office space for the committees to operate and also receive concerns of constituents irrespective of their political affiliations.



He assured the people of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises of ensuring a Comprehensive Health Insurance for Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party and provision of 30 taxi cabs for drivers on a work and pay basis.

He also said he would work to incorporate the needs of the 18 electoral areas in the sharing of the District Assembly Common Fund to ensure equity.



Madam Victoria Adu, Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), lauded the MP for what she described as a strategic move in bringing governance to the doorsteps of constituents.



She advised the public to observe the COVID-19 protocols and also take part in the national vaccination exercise that had already been rolled out in several parts of the country.