Akim Oda benefit from projects under one million dollar per constituency programme

William Agyapong Quaittoo doing the sod cutting

Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, has cut the sod for the construction of seven projects under the One Million Dollar per a Constituency Programme.

He said the construction of the projects under the programme was in fulfilment of the President's campaign promise to Ghana in 2016.



The projects include; the construction of 18 - bed maternity ward at Oda Government Hospital, administration block for St. Francis Senior High Technical School, Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound at Community six - Oda, Spot improvement of Aboabo town roads and Oda Nkwanta town roads, Bonka - Agyei drains phase II, at Oda - Old town and Kindergarten block at El - Shaddai School, Oda.



He indicated that the total cost for the projects was GHS 5,000,000.00 and expected to be completed within five months.

Ms Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive said, Oda constituency was fortunate for the approval of such number of projects and urged the people in the area to support the projects.



Dr Emmanuel Acquah – Harrison, the Medical Superintendent of Oda Government Hospital said, the construction of the maternity ward when completed would improve health delivery in the municipality and advised women to be conscious of their status during pregnancy by attending the antenatal clinic for treatment.



Mr Benjamin Cudjoe, the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education advised parents to monitor their children's studies as they stayed at home in the period of the coronavirus.

